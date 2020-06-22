Global  
 

Elon Musk Becomes 7th Wealthiest Person in the World
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Elon Musk has become the seventh wealthiest person in the world, surpassing Warren Buffet.

The move up the list came after Tesla stock surged and Buffet made a $3 billion charitable donation.

