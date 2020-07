Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are now stable, Amit Sadh tests negative for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are now clinically stable.

A source close to the hospital reveals their vitals and appetite are also normal.

After Parth Samthaan tests positive for COVID-19, the shoot of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya have come to a halt.