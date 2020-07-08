Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:27s - Published
FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt

FBI investigates reported Indiana lynching attempt

The FBI is investigating a hate-crime report lodged by a Black civil rights activist in Indiana who said he was assaulted by several white men threatening to lynch him before a group of bystanders and friends intervened to stop the attack.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

36-year-old Vauhxx Booker - a black civil rights activist - says he was attacked by several white men - who pinned him against a tree.

He says one of them yelled, “get a noose.” Part of the encounter was caught on video.

The recording ends when a shirtless man confront the man filming and slaps the phone in his hand.

It happened over the July 4 holiday weekend at Lake Monroe, near Bloomington, Indiana.

The Justice Department and FBI told Reuters they’ve opened a federal probe into what’s been described as an attempted lynching.

The viral video sparked two nights of protests in Bloomington this week.

"No justice, no peace!" Booker - who is a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission - said it was a racist attack.

"I think it's undeniable when a group of white men feel like they can call for a noose, call me nappy-headed, scream out white power, and attempt to lynch a man in broad daylight." The video appeared to show Booker on all fours being held down as witnesses shout for his release.

The attackers finally let Booker go, and he and his friends retreated to call 911.

Officers from Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources responded to the incident, and have been criticized for not making arrests at the time.




💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indiana Indiana State of the eastern central United States

Victim's father reacts after federal execution

 The father of a teenage girl killed by Wesley Ira Purkey spoke to reporters Thursday after Purkey received a lethal injection at a federal prison in Indiana...
USATODAY.com

US executes second man in a week

 The United States carried out its second federal execution in three days, killing by lethal injection a man whose lawyers contended he had dementia. Wesley Ira..
USATODAY.com

Indianapolis protesters seek autopsy results, accountability in officer-involved shootings

 Indiana demonstrators demand authorities release the autopsy results of 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed and 19-year-old McHale Rose.
USATODAY.com

Killer says: ‘I didn’t do it, you’re killing an innocent man’ as he’s executed

 A convicted killer insisted he was innocent as he was put to death for murdering a family of three. ‘I didn’t do it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my..
WorldNews

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

US Authorities Move to Seize Ex-Gambia Dictator's Mansion

 Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh used bribery proceeds and stolen government funds to buy a mansion in a suburb of Washington, D.C., U.S. authorities allege..
WorldNews

DOJ Conducts First Execution Since 2003 Just Hours After Supreme Court Ruling

 Early on Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice carried out the execution of a person on death row just hours after the United States Supreme Court..
WorldNews

Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama race

 MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seeking to reclaim his old Senate seat from Alabama, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions faces former college football coach..
WorldNews

Judge Moves to Delay Federal Execution Scheduled for Monday

 A district court in Washington, D.C., put the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee on hold hours before it was to be carried out. The Justice Department immediately..
NYTimes.com
Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign [Video]

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign

[NFA] Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month as his office led a probe into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr had pressured him to resign. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

Twitter hack: FBI investigates attack

 Washington, July 17 (IANS) The FBI has launched an investigation after hackers hijacked Twitter accounts of a number of high-profile US figures in an apparent..
WorldNews

Twitter hack: FBI investigates major attack

 Hackers managed to hijack official accounts of high-profile US figures in an apparent Bitcoin scam.
BBC News

Video shows Black man pinned against tree

 FBI investigates the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. Civial rights activist says he was pinned to a tree and..
USATODAY.com

Bloomington, Indiana Bloomington, Indiana City in Indiana, United States

Indiana Woman Is Accused of Driving Into Demonstrators

 Video footage of the attack, in Bloomington, showed a car zooming forward as a woman clung to its hood and a man clutched the driver’s side, his foot grazing..
NYTimes.com

Drivers Are Hitting Protesters as Memes of Car Attacks Spread

 In recent days, one person was killed in Seattle and two people were injured in Bloomington, Ind. Dozens of similar incidents have occurred across the United..
NYTimes.com

Lake Monroe (Indiana) Lake Monroe (Indiana)

F.B.I. to Investigate Case of Black Man Pinned by White Man in Indiana

 Vauhxx Booker said a group of white men surrounded him, pinned him against a tree and threatened to “get a noose” after he and his friends had gathered near..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ToddBohannon

Todd B. #DefundThePolice RT @ToddBohannon: "The conflict escalated when 5 white men who appeared 2 b drunk grabbed #VauhxxBooker, dragged him 2 the ground & pinned… 6 hours ago

FakeNewsScout

Fake News Patrol @chicksonright FBI investigates reported July 4 lynching attempt in Indiana https://t.co/NlFSMotWno 1 day ago

MrBill_Resists

Mister_Bill Resists🌊🌊 RT @InTheNoosphere: FBI investigates reported July 4 lynching attempt in Indiana https://t.co/c5kaoLtr5i 2 days ago

InTheNoosphere

THE TAO OF NOW FBI investigates reported July 4 lynching attempt in Indiana https://t.co/c5kaoLtr5i 2 days ago

spdeal

JustTheNews FBI investigates reported July 4 lynching attempt in Indiana https://t.co/5tx7gcFIsw 2 days ago

ZanoMlambo

𝕊𝕚𝕪𝕒_𝕍𝕦𝕪𝕒 RT @Reuters: WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The FBI have opened a federal probe into what has been described as an attempted lynching of Vauhxx… 3 days ago

ToddBohannon

Todd B. #DefundThePolice "The conflict escalated when 5 white men who appeared 2 b drunk grabbed #VauhxxBooker, dragged him 2 the ground & p… https://t.co/pBwQNpTuLI 3 days ago

kigaming1

rhazel FBI investigates reported July 4 lynching attempt in Indiana https://t.co/i3JRVSNOVq 3 days ago