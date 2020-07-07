Frank Lampard reacts to CAS’s Man City verdict

Frank Lampard says he was not “pinning his hopes” on Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions being upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Chelsea boss added: “If we can win enough games now, we can get into the Champions League qualification”.

Report by Jonesia.

