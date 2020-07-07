Global  
 

Frank Lampard reacts to CAS's Man City verdict
Frank Lampard reacts to CAS’s Man City verdict

Frank Lampard reacts to CAS’s Man City verdict

Frank Lampard says he was not “pinning his hopes” on Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions being upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Chelsea boss added: “If we can win enough games now, we can get into the Champions League qualification”.

Frank Lampard Frank Lampard English association football player and manager

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision [Video]

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision

Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are currently third in the table but face a hard-fought battle with the likes of Manchester United, Leicester and Wolves for the final top-four place.

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing [Video]

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United. The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League place, but could fall out of the top four on Monday if both Leicester and Manchester United win their game in hand.David McGoldrick scored his first Premier League goal to give the Blades the lead and pounced again in the second half to seal a stunning victory after Oli McBurnie’s fine header had given them a 2-0 half-time lead.

Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace [Video]

Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard heaped praise on his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a game-winning save as the Blues beat London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Manchester City's ban from European football overturned [Video]

Manchester City's ban from European football overturned

Manchester City's two-year UEFA-ban from European football was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

Man City's European ban overturned [Video]

Man City's European ban overturned

Manchester City's two-year ban from European soccer has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne based court said on Monday. Francis Maguire reports.

Man City Champions League ban: CAS clear Pep Guardiola's club from suspension

 Manchester City have been cleared to play in the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned their two-year ban. On a day that will have..
WorldNews

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club

Chelsea beaten at Sheffield United in EPL

 SHEFFIELD, England — Chelsea’s bid for Champions League qualification hit a bump in losing at Sheffield United 3-0, with striker David McGoldrick ending his..
WorldNews

McGoldrick fires Sheffield United into top six as they beat Chelsea

 Sheffield United move into the Premier League top six with a convincing victory over Champions League-chasing Chelsea.
BBC News

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Sevilla beat Mallorca to go a point from clinching Champions berth

 Seville, Spain, Jul 12 (efe-epa).- Sevilla beat Mallorca 2-0 here Sunday to move closer to securing Champions League play in 2020-2021, while the visitors saw..
WorldNews
Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester [Video]

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester

Eddie Howe declared Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation scrap “alive” after an astonishing second-half fightback shocked Champions League-chasing Leicester.Dominic Solanke ended his top-flight goal drought with a timely brace as the struggling Cherries dragged themselves back from the brink to move within three points of safety following a stunning 4-1 win.

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Prince Charles visits Prince Charles Hospital in Wales [Video]

Prince Charles visits Prince Charles Hospital in Wales

The Prince of Wales has met staff from Prince Charles Hospital who have been on the frontline during the coronavirus crisis. The teams at the Merthyr Tydfil-based hospital have built and developed additional facilities, taken on new roles and undergone extensive training to care for patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Army officer moves Delhi HC against decision to ban officials from using social media platforms

 The petition, filed by Lt Col PK Choudhary through advocates Shivank Pratap Singh and Sanandika Pratap Singh, urged the high court to issue directions to the..
IndiaTimes
Patel reaffirms points-based immigration system [Video]

Patel reaffirms points-based immigration system

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said in the Commons: "We are ending free movement and we are introducing a points-based system".

Prince Charles visits holiday business impacted by Covid-19 [Video]

Prince Charles visits holiday business impacted by Covid-19

The Prince of Wales visited a family run travel and holiday business in Mountain Ash, south Wales on Monday. Edwards Coaches has been run by five generations of the Edwards family since 1925. From their fleet of 310 coaches operating daily, they now run only three coaches supporting free NHS travel and essential use, serving the local community linking four doctors' surgeries and the Royal Glamorgan hospital.

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Man City's successful CAS appeal

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Man City's successful CAS appeal Pep Guardiola's men have been cleared to play Champions League football next season.
Frank Lampard outlines Chelsea stance over Man City European ban being lifted

Frank Lampard outlines Chelsea stance over Man City European ban being lifted Manchester City saw their Champions League ban overturned following an appeal to CAS with Chelsea...
Related videos from verified sources

Smith: Man City will be delighted with CAS verdict [Video]

Smith: Man City will be delighted with CAS verdict

Sue Smith describes Manchester City's Champions League ban being overturned as a 'huge victory' and says it will allow the club to plan more going forward.

