Gary Neville on Man City, UEFA and FFP
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 06:02s - Published
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville gives his thoughts on Manchester City, UEFA and FFP after City successfully overturned their two-year ban from European football.

