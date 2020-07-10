Gary Neville on Man City, UEFA and FFP
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville gives his thoughts on Manchester City, UEFA and FFP after City successfully overturned their two-year ban from European football.
Man City's European ban overturnedManchester City's two-year ban from European soccer has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne based court said on Monday. Francis Maguire reports.
Man City to learn European fate on MondayManchester City will learn the outcome of their Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal over a two-year UEFA ban from European football on Monday.