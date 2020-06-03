Vaccine possible by the end of the year: Fauci

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.
[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.
Experts are worried that the president's fast-track to find a vaccine may be going a little too fast. President Trump promised to have a vaccine ready by the end of the year under the "operation warp..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:43Published