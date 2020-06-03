Global  
 

Vaccine possible by the end of the year: Fauci
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:46s
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Monday said he was "cautiously optimistic" that by the end of the year there would be at least one vaccine for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: White House targets US disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci

 A memo leaked over the weekend said several officials were "concerned" by Dr Fauci's past comments.
BBC News
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopening debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics
U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases surge amid reopenings debate

[NFA] Florida confirmed its place as an emerging epicenter of the COVID pandemic in the United States on Friday by reporting its second sharpest daily rise in cases while virus-related deaths across the country climb. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Live Coronavirus Updates: Trump Aides Target Fauci

 Administration officials released a list of what they said were questionable statements made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S.
NYTimes.com

