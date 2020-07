'It makes my day', WNY woman enters 45th year of volunteering for Feedmore WNY

LET THIS NUMBERSINK IN.MORE THAN 4.5MILLION POUNDS OFFOOD.THAT'S HOW MUCHFEEDMORE OFWESTERN NEW YORKHAS DELIVERED TOPEOPLE'S HOME'SSINCE THE PANDEMICBEGAN.AS OF JUNE --FEEDMORE WNY HAD72 MOBILEDISTRIBUTION SITESWHERE PEOPLECOULD COME TO PICKUP NUTRITIOUS FOODITEMS FOR THEKITCHENAND TO DATE, MORETHAN 2,500 PEOPLEHAVE REACHED OUTTO ASSIST AS"EMERGENCYVOLUNTEERS" TOHELP FILL THE GAPWHERE THERE AREN'TENOUGH TRADITIONALVOLUNTEERS DUE TOCOVID-19.SO WHO ARE THESEVOLUNTEERS?AND HOW CAN YOUREACH OUT?7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER JENNACALLARI SHOWS US.NATS: "DOORKNOCKING..BARBARA LOCKWOODIS A NATURAL.NATS: "HELLO... MEALSON WHEELS!"SHE'S A BREATH OFFRESH AIR WHO LOVESBRINGING JOY TOOTHERS.

IT'S WHY SHEBEGAN VOLUNTEERINGAT THE AGE OF 40.BARBARA: "I THOUGHTWELL... THAT'SSOMETHING I CAN DO!"AND FOUR AND A HALFDECADES LATER...SHE'S STILL GOINGSTRONG... ADEDICATED TEAMMEMBER FORFEEDMORE'S MEALS ONWHEELS.NATS: "IT MAKES MYDAY."CATHERINE SCHICK:"VOLUNTEERS ARETRULY THE LIFE BLOODOF OUR MISSION.

WECOULD NOT CONTINUEOUR OPERATIONS ANDFEED OURVULNERABLECOMMUNITY MEMBERSIF IT WASN'T FORPEOPLE LIKEBARABARA."EVERY WEDNESDAY,BARBARA AND HERHUSBAND PACK UPTHEIR CAR..NATS OF TRUNKSLAMMING..DELIVERING MEALS TOTHOSE WHO NEED ITMOST..NATS: "WE'RE RUNNINGA LITTLE LATE... THESEPEOPLE MUST BEHUNGRY!"SERVING AS A SMALLPICK ME UP DURINGTHESE DIFFICULTTIMES.BARBARA: "I FEELGOOD WHEN I GETHOME.

I FEEL LIKEMAYBE I HELPEDSOMEBODY."AND SHE WANTSOTHERS TO FEEL THATSA