Pres. Donald Trump Criticizes Sen. Pat Toomey On Twitter

KDKA's Jon Delano has more on President Donald Trump criticizing U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's loyalty to the Republican Party.



Related videos from verified sources Trump, Pritzker, Lightfoot Spar On Twitter When President Criticizes 'Lack Of Leadership'



President Donald Trump picked a fight over violence in Chicago with Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Friday night. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago Pres. Trump Endorses Sean Parnell, Criticizes Conor Lamb



President Trump took to Twitter to call Congressman and veteran Conor Lamb an "American Fraud." Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:20 Published on May 26, 2020