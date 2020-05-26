Global  
 

Pres. Donald Trump Criticizes Sen. Pat Toomey On Twitter
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
KDKA's Jon Delano has more on President Donald Trump criticizing U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's loyalty to the Republican Party.

