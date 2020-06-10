Global  
 

With Redskins name change, Kansas City Chiefs come into focus too
Video Credit: WDAF - Duration: 01:16s - Published
On Monday, Washington’s NFL team announced they’re getting rid of their Redskins name and logo.

Some people are calling for the Chiefs to do the same.

