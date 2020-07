Relatively Unknown Frisco Tech Company Gets Nearly $300M From Texas For Coronavirus Contact Tracing Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:15s - Published 8 minutes ago Relatively Unknown Frisco Tech Company Gets Nearly $300M From Texas For Coronavirus Contact Tracing Texas health officials are betting big on a small Frisco company, MTX Group, to keep the coronavirus from spreading. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Mosaic Strategy RT @BrianNewCBS: A relatively unknown Frisco company beat out AT&T, IBM , and others for a $300M COVID-19 contract from Texas to coordinate… 13 seconds ago Brian New A relatively unknown Frisco company beat out AT&T, IBM , and others for a $300M COVID-19 contract from Texas to coo… https://t.co/y1K0qjrSyU 19 minutes ago CBSDFW Relatively Unknown Frisco Tech Company Gets Nearly $300M From Texas For Coronavirus Contact Tracing https://t.co/fdB8RswONR 2 hours ago Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Relatively Unknown Frisco Tech Company Gets Nearly $300M From Texas For Coronavirus Contact Tracing… https://t.co/jw0BDsxg1f 2 hours ago