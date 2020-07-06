Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Captured On Video Splashing Red Paint On BLM Mural
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Man Captured On Video Splashing Red Paint On BLM Mural

Man Captured On Video Splashing Red Paint On BLM Mural

The mural, which is located outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, has since being cleaned up.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower Vandalized

A man reportedly threw red paint on the BLM mural before fleeing the scene. [ more › ]
Gothamist - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Martinez Community Leaders React to Viral Video of BLM Mural Vandalism [Video]

Martinez Community Leaders React to Viral Video of BLM Mural Vandalism

A viral video showed a pair of angry Trump supporters smearing paint over a Black Lives Matter street mural. Now the city leaders in Martinez say their town's reputation is on the line. John Ramos..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:08Published
Trump Supporters Deface Black Lives Matter Mural [Video]

Trump Supporters Deface Black Lives Matter Mural

Occurred on July 4, 2020 / Martinez, California, USA Info from Licensor: "A couple wearing Trump 2020 shirts vandalized a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in Martinez, California. When confronted..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 05:09Published