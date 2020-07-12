Global  
 

Kevin McHale thinks Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera
Kevin McHale has admitted he is convinced the late Cory Monteith guided the searchers looking for the body of their late 'Glee' star Naya Rivera.

Glee actress Naya Rivera dies at 33 after tragic boat accident, body recovered from Lake Piru

 Actor Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on hit TV musical drama 'Glee,' has been found dead on Monday in Lake Piru, California. She was 33 years..
Glee star Naya Rivera 'saved son' before drowning, police say [Video]

Glee star Naya Rivera 'saved son' before drowning, police say

US police say Naya River "boosted son into boat" before she drowned at a California lake.

Glee stars lead tributes to Naya Rivera [Video]

Glee stars lead tributes to Naya Rivera

Chris Colfer has led tributes to Naya Rivera, who has died aged 33.

'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss [Video]

'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss

As massively popular as it was, the cast of 'Glee' has had more than its fair share of heartbreak. The Fox musical-comedy-drama series ran from 2009 to 2015. Monday, the body of cast member Naya Rivera was found after a six-day search. Rivera disappeared while boating with her young son. The discovery of her body fell on the seventh anniversary of the death of cast member Cory Monteith, who died of an accidental overdose.

Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33 [Video]

Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33

Naya Rivera shot to stardom playing Santana Lopez on the hit series 'Glee.' CNN reports her body was found on Monday, following a six-day search. Rivera went missing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son. She was 33. She had rented a pontoon boat for the afternoon, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was found Monday, which also marked the seventh anniversary of the death of her "Glee" co-star, Cory Monteith.

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned [Video]

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned

Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Sheriff: Naya Rivera's Body Recovered From California Lake [Video]

Sheriff: Naya Rivera's Body Recovered From California Lake

The "Glee" actress was just 33 years old.

Sheriff 'Confident' Body Found At Lake Piru That Of Missing 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Sheriff 'Confident' Body Found At Lake Piru That Of Missing 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera

The body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera was recovered from Lake Piru Monday after she went missing during a boating trip with her son last week.

Police Confirm Naya Rivera’s Body Found After Drowning Death [Video]

Police Confirm Naya Rivera’s Body Found After Drowning Death

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the drowning death of Naya Rivera. The Glee actresses body has been recovered from Lake Piru, reports Elle.com. "The depth of the water (where..

