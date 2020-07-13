Kevin McHale believes Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera's body on anniversary of his d*ath

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kevin McHale (actor) American actor, singer, dancer and radio personality
Kevin McHale thinks Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:27Published
Cory Monteith Canadian actor, singer and musician
'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Naya Rivera American actress and singer
Jane Lynch leads tributes to Naya Rivera as body is found following five-day lake search
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
AP Top Stories July 14 AHere's the latest for Tuesday July 14th: Texas holds primary runoff as coronavirus rates surge; Navy ship fire in San Diego prompts new worries; 5 shot in NYC;..
USATODAY.com
'Rest sweet Naya': Ricky Martin, 'Glee's Lea Michele, more stars react to Naya Rivera's tragic death"Glee" cast members and Hollywood stars mourned the loss of Naya Rivera following confirmation of her death in a tragic accident six days ago.
USATODAY.com
Lake Piru Lake in California
Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Naya Rivera confirmed de*d after body is found
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Glee actress Naya Rivera dies at 33 after tragic boat accident, body recovered from Lake PiruActor Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on hit TV musical drama 'Glee,' has been found dead on Monday in Lake Piru, California. She was 33 years..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources