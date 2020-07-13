Global  
 

Kevin McHale believes Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera's body on anniversary of his d*ath
2020-07-13
Kevin McHale believes Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera's body on anniversary of his d*ath

Kevin McHale believes Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera's body on anniversary of his d*ath

Kevin McHale believes his late friend Cory Monteith helped divers find Naya Rivera's body in Lake Piru on the seventh anniversary of his d*ath on Monday.

Kevin McHale thinks Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera [Video]

Kevin McHale thinks Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera

Kevin McHale has admitted he is convinced the late Cory Monteith guided the searchers looking for the body of their late 'Glee' star Naya Rivera.

'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss [Video]

'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss

As massively popular as it was, the cast of 'Glee' has had more than its fair share of heartbreak. The Fox musical-comedy-drama series ran from 2009 to 2015. Monday, the body of cast member Naya Rivera was found after a six-day search. Rivera disappeared while boating with her young son. The discovery of her body fell on the seventh anniversary of the death of cast member Cory Monteith, who died of an accidental overdose.

Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33 [Video]

Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33

Naya Rivera shot to stardom playing Santana Lopez on the hit series 'Glee.' CNN reports her body was found on Monday, following a six-day search. Rivera went missing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son. She was 33. She had rented a pontoon boat for the afternoon, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was found Monday, which also marked the seventh anniversary of the death of her "Glee" co-star, Cory Monteith.

Jane Lynch leads tributes to Naya Rivera as body is found following five-day lake search [Video]

Jane Lynch leads tributes to Naya Rivera as body is found following five-day lake search

Naya Rivera's Glee castmates are paying tribute to the actress following confirmation of the actress' drowning d*ath.

Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake [Video]

Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake

Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning, according to authorities who have confirmed the body recovered from Lake Piru, California on Monday morning is that of the missing actress.

Naya Rivera confirmed de*d after body is found [Video]

Naya Rivera confirmed de*d after body is found

The 'Glee' star went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week.

Glee actress Naya Rivera dies at 33 after tragic boat accident, body recovered from Lake Piru

 Actor Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on hit TV musical drama 'Glee,' has been found dead on Monday in Lake Piru, California. She was 33 years..
WorldNews

Gay Glee star Kevin McHale believes Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera’s body on the anniversary of his death

Kevin McHale reflected on the body of Naya Rivera being found on the seven-year-anniversary of the...
Lea Michele Pays Tribute to Both Naya Rivera & Cory Monteith

Lea Michele is mourning the loss of two people she worked with on Glee – Naya Rivera and her...
Kevin McHale Reveals the Plans That He & Naya Rivera Made Last Week While Paying Tribute to Her

Kevin McHale is paying tribute to his longtime friend and Glee co-star Naya Rivera after her tragic...
Lea Michele, Amber Riley & more Glee stars gather at lake to mourn Naya Rivera [Video]

Lea Michele, Amber Riley & more Glee stars gather at lake to mourn Naya Rivera

The cast of Glee is mourning Naya Rivera, who was found drowned exactly seven years after Cory Monteith's death.

Eye On The Day 7/14 [Video]

Eye On The Day 7/14

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: States respond to rising COVID-19 cases, officials are confident they’ve found the body of Naya Rivera, and saying goodbye to the Washington Redskins...

Glee actor Naya Rivera's body found, her last act was to save her son| Oneindia News [Video]

Glee actor Naya Rivera's body found, her last act was to save her son| Oneindia News

Nearly a week since her disappearance, Holyywood actor Naya Rivera's body has been recovered by the police. The Glee actor was untraceabe since Wednesday afternoon in Lake Piru where she went swimming..

