Glee actor Naya Rivera's body found, her last act was to save her son| Oneindia News

Nearly a week since her disappearance, Holyywood actor Naya Rivera's body has been recovered by the police.

The Glee actor was untraceabe since Wednesday afternoon in Lake Piru where she went swimming with her 4-year-old son.

Her son was found asleep on the drfiting boat by other passengers who were passing by.

#NayaRivera #Glee #Missing