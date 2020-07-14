Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli's claims on Lord Ram Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:41s - Published 6 minutes ago Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli's claims on Lord Ram Ayodhya priests lashed out at Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli over his claims on Lord Ram. Stoking a controversy, PM Oli had claimed that Lord Ram's birthplace is in Nepal. India-Nepal bilateral ties came under strain after Rajnath Singh inaugurated a road on May 8. The 80-km-long road connects Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand. Nepal reacted to the inauguration, claiming it passed through Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory. Later, Nepal updated the country's political map through a Constitutional amendment, incorporating three strategically important Indian areas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this A Ram Why we have to answer #Oli Just ignore his old age rambling. We shouldn't give him publicity by replying to him. Ju… https://t.co/NfE2Qd46k2 23 minutes ago ANI Multimedia 'Oli is insane’: #Ayodhya priests condemn #Nepal PM’s #bizarre claims on #LordRam https://t.co/nOA5ICdLLt 4 hours ago