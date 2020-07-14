Global  
 

Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli's claims on Lord Ram
Ayodhya priests lashed out at Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli over his claims on Lord Ram.

Stoking a controversy, PM Oli had claimed that Lord Ram's birthplace is in Nepal.

India-Nepal bilateral ties came under strain after Rajnath Singh inaugurated a road on May 8.

The 80-km-long road connects Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand.

Nepal reacted to the inauguration, claiming it passed through Nepalese territory.

India rejected the claim asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.

Later, Nepal updated the country's political map through a Constitutional amendment, incorporating three strategically important Indian areas.

