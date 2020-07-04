'Oli is insane': Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM's bizarre claims on Lord Ram

|
PM Oli says 'real' Ayodhya is in Nepal and Lord Ram is Nepali; BJP rejects claimStoking a potential controversy, embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Monday claimed that the "real" Ayodhya lies in Nepal, not in India and that Lord Ram..
IndiaTimes
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan a 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19The Prime Minister of Nepal took to his official handle on the microblogging website Twitter and wished the "legendary actor of India" and his son a speedy..
DNA
Protest held in front of Chinese Embassy in Nepal against Envoy's political intervention
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
We desire PM Modi to visit Ayodhya so that temple's construction may begin: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
Nepal PM Oli declares 'Lord Ram is Nepali'; BJP debunks claim, Congress says he lost 'mental balance'Speaking during a programme at his official residence, Nepal PM Oli said Lord Ram is Nepali, not Indian.
DNA
PM applauds role of people of Varanasi in helping needy during Covid crisisInteracting with representatives of various Varanasi-based non-government organisations via video link, the PM said Kashi has vigorously countered the..
IndiaTimes
PM's comments that 'too many' care homes didn't follow coronavirus procedures 'neither accurate nor welcome'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
India faces joint Pak-China threat in Indian OceanThe collusive China-Pakistan threat along the land borders is slowly but surely extending to the maritime domain as well. Even as China steps up its naval forays..
IndiaTimes
India to decide soon on seeking review of Jadhav’s sentencingIndia is expected to take a decision in the next few days on whether or not to seek a review, as asked by Islamabad, of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s..
IndiaTimes
