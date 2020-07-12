Global  
 

Worried fans pray for Amitabh Bachchan
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Worried fans pray for Amitabh Bachchan

Worried fans pray for Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Ash-Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19...
IndiaTimes - Published


COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery

A fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13. The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club. According to the fan club,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:46Published
Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News [Video]

Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery [Video]

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published