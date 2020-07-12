Worried fans pray for Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.
C🔺C🔺HR|Business|Strategic Manager|Brand|Promo| RT @ZoomTV: .@SrBachchan's worried fans & Bollywood celebs pray for speedy recovery
https://t.co/9sHJpXCWqv 1 day ago
@zoomtv .@SrBachchan's worried fans & Bollywood celebs pray for speedy recovery
https://t.co/9sHJpXCWqv 1 day ago
COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recoveryA fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13. The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club. According to the fan club,..
Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia NewsMassive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested..
Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recoveryMassive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested..