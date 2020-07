Maryland joins lawsuit against ICE policy

DOZEN STATES━ SUING ━SIMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS OR ICE━ OVER A DECISION TO REVOKEFOREIGN STUDENT VISAS.

LASTWEEK━ ICE ANNOUNCEDINTERNATIONAL STUDENTS COULDNO LONGER STAY IN THE COUNTRYIF THEY ARE TAKING ONLY ONLINECLASSES.

MARK━ HOW MANYSTUDENTS COULD THIS AFFECT?IT COULD AFFECT MORE THAN FITHOUSAND STUDENTS WITHIN THEUNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF MARYLANDALONE.

TOWSON IS ONE OF ADOZEN USM SCHOOLS WHEREINTERNATIONAL STUDENTS MIGHTBE FORCED TO RETURN TO THEIHOME COUNTRIES.

MARYLANDATTORNEY GENERAL BRIAN FROSCHANNOUNCED HIS OFFICE WOULDREPRESENT THE STATE OFMARYLAND AND USM SCHOOLS INTHE LAWSUIT AGAINST ICE.

ITBRINGS THE TOTAL NUMBER OFSTATES SUING THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION TO 17 PLUS THEDISTRICT OF COLUMBIA.

MANYSCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS HAVEANNOUNCED THEIR CAMPUSES WILLHOLD CLASSES EITHER STRICTLYONLINE OR A COMBINATION OFONLINE AND I━ PERSON CLASSESTHIS FALL━ TO ENABLE GREATERSOCIAL DISTANCING DURING THEPANDEMIC.

━━M CHANCELLOR JAYPERMAN SAYS ICE'S NEW RULESRISKS STUDENTS HEALTH ANDSAFETY TO AVOID THE RISK OFDEPORTATION.

MEANWHILE━ HEADDS THE THREAT TO REVOKEINTERNATIONAL STUDENT VISASTHREATENS THE EFFORTSADMINISTRATORS ARE DOING TOKEEP THEIR CAMPUSES SAFE.

NOTTO MENTION THE FINANCIALTHREAT TO UNIVERSITIES.

PERMANSAYS USM SCHOOLS ALREADY AREDEALING WITH A LOSS OF MORETHAN 200 MILLION DOLLARS DUETO COVI━19.

HE POINTS OUTSTUDENTS ON ━1 VISAS ALREADYPAY MORE THAN 125 MILLIONDOLLARS IN TUITION━ HOUSING━ AND FEES━ INTO THEUNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF MARYLAND.A HUGE LOSS FOR UNIVERSITIES━ BUT ALSO THE DECISION TOREVOKE THOSE VISAS DEALS AHUGE BLOW TO STUDENTS NOT LEFTWITH MANY OTHER OPTIONS.

"Noone should have to really maa choice between their healtand their education" Forcingstudents to suddenlydiscontinue their education,or to suddenly feel displaceis really traumatic." THE USMCHANCELLOR SAYS EACHINSTITUTION WITHIN THE SYSTEMIS WORKING WITH ITSINTERNATIONAL STUDENTS TOENSURE THEY CAN REMAIENROLLED AND COMPLIANT WITHICE.

