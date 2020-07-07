Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Humanoid Something that has an appearance resembling a human without actually being one
Siberia Geographical region in Russia
The Russian whistleblower risking it all to expose the scale of an Arctic oil spill catastropheNorilsk, Russia (CNN)Vasily Ryabinin stands on the banks of the River Daldykan and pushes a long stick into the blood-orange sludge. Raising the stick, he puts a..
WorldNews
Russian firefighters battle wildfires in Siberia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29Published
Siberian villagers quarantined inside Russian trench
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
Siberian temperatures hit June recordReuters, GENEVA, Switzerland, and MOSCOW Temperatures in Arctic Siberia soared to a record average for June amid a heat wave that is stoking some of the worst..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this