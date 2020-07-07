Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia

Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia

A human-like robot designed to look and act like a female clerk has started providing services to the public at a government office in Siberia.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Humanoid Humanoid Something that has an appearance resembling a human without actually being one


Siberia Siberia Geographical region in Russia

The Russian whistleblower risking it all to expose the scale of an Arctic oil spill catastrophe

 Norilsk, Russia (CNN)Vasily Ryabinin stands on the banks of the River Daldykan and pushes a long stick into the blood-orange sludge. Raising the stick, he puts a..
WorldNews
Russian firefighters battle wildfires in Siberia [Video]

Russian firefighters battle wildfires in Siberia

Russian firefighters have been seeding clouds to bring down rain over wildfires raging in Siberia, the authorities said on Friday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published
Siberian villagers quarantined inside Russian trench [Video]

Siberian villagers quarantined inside Russian trench

Russian authorities have dug a trench around a remote Siberian village to enforce a quarantine, after dozens of residents test positive for COVID-19. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Siberian temperatures hit June record

 Reuters, GENEVA, Switzerland, and MOSCOW Temperatures in Arctic Siberia soared to a record average for June amid a heat wave that is stoking some of the worst..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this