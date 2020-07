Ronny Tong, a member of the Hong Kong Executive Council says he is still fighting for democracy.



Related videos from verified sources Editing history: HK publishers self-censor



In the last two weeks, Hong Kong publisher Raymond Yeung has hastily made changes to a draft paper copy of a book entitled "To Freedom," replacing the word "revolution" with "protests," tweaking a.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:32 Published 5 hours ago EU foreign ministers weigh up response to China and Turkey



Returning to Brussels for the first face-to-face meeting in months, EU foreign ministers are being urged to take a more robust approach to China over the new security law in Hong Kong, as well as.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:15 Published 21 hours ago Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections



Hong Kong's opposition camp set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31 Published 23 hours ago