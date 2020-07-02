Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic'
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic'

London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic'

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to the Prime Minister since a Cobra meeting in May and shares his view on the viability of local lockdowns in London.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027 [Video]

UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:05Published
UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be over [Video]

UK's long relationship with Huawei may soon be over

Boris Johnson set to curb Chinese tech giant's 5G plan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published

Boris Johnson bans Huawei from UK's 5G network in major U-turn

 Requirement to remove all Huawei 5G equipment by 2027 will cost £2bn and delay introduction of hi-tech new network by two or three years
Independent

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Barbican offers escape into art and nature

 In London, the Barbican's Gallery and Conservatory space reopen with new social distancing measures in place. (July 14)
 
USATODAY.com
South Kensington museum district announces reopening plans [Video]

South Kensington museum district announces reopening plans

The Natural History Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum and Science Museum are to reopen in August.South Kensington’s museum district – usually a tourist and school holiday hotspot in London – has been closed in lockdown.The three institutions held a joint, virtual event to announce plans to open their doors again.The Natural History Museum will reopen on August 5, the V&A on August 6, and the Science Museum on August 19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London [Video]

Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London

Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London. Mr Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers and its executive editor Dan Wootton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Depp arrives for day six of libel case [Video]

Depp arrives for day six of libel case

Johnny Depp arrives for day six of his libel action against News Group Newspapers as the case continues at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published

Sadiq Khan Sadiq Khan Mayor of London and British Labour politician

7/7 bombing anniversary: officials lays wreaths at memorial [Video]

7/7 bombing anniversary: officials lays wreaths at memorial

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick have laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attack which killed 52 people. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
London mayor and Met chief remember victims on 15th anniversary of July 7 blasts [Video]

London mayor and Met chief remember victims on 15th anniversary of July 7 blasts

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the terror attack. British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther, City of London Police Commissioner Ian Dyson and Transport for London Commissioner Mike Brown were also among the group who paid tribute to the victims at 8.50am – the time the first bomb went off.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Khan: Londoners shouldn't treat easing as NYE [Video]

Khan: Londoners shouldn't treat easing as NYE

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has joined the Metropolitan Police for a walkabout today, ahead of further easing of lockdown measures this weekend. Mr Khan warned Londoners that the opening of pubs tomorrow was a "new normal" and should not be treated like New Year's Eve or a "return to business as usual". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:11Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

In reversal, UK says it will make masks mandatory in shops

LONDON (AP) — The British government decided Monday to require people to wear face coverings in...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

i_am_f_m

Francisco Macedo FIH RT @UKHospKate: 50,000 jobs at risk - Government and the Mayor need to change the messaging on public transport to encourage leisure travel… 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops [Video]

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops

Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops As of July 24, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering whilst shopping in England. The Government have announced this fresh move to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon [Video]

New Government advice on mandatory face coverings expected soon

The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published
Face coverings to be mandatory for shoppers in Scotland [Video]

Face coverings to be mandatory for shoppers in Scotland

Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops in Scotland from July 10, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.During the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon also..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published