London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic' Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published 3 minutes ago London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic' Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to the Prime Minister since a Cobra meeting in May and shares his view on the viability of local lockdowns in London. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources In reversal, UK says it will make masks mandatory in shops LONDON (AP) — The British government decided Monday to require people to wear face coverings in...

Seattle Times - Published 19 hours ago







Tweets about this Francisco Macedo FIH RT @UKHospKate: 50,000 jobs at risk - Government and the Mayor need to change the messaging on public transport to encourage leisure travel… 4 hours ago