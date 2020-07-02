London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic'
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
London mayor: Government messaging on face coverings 'shambolic'
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to the Prime Minister since a Cobra meeting in May and shares his view on the viability of local lockdowns in London.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer welcome in the West. Ciara Lee reports
The Natural History Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum and Science Museum are to reopen in August.South Kensington’s museum district – usually a tourist and school holiday hotspot in London – has been closed in lockdown.The three institutions held a joint, virtual event to announce plans to open their doors again.The Natural History Museum will reopen on August 5, the V&A on August 6, and the Science Museum on August 19.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Johnny Depp arrives for day six of his libel action against News Group Newspapers as the case continues at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick have laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the terrorist attack which killed 52 people. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and London Mayor Sadiq Khan have laid wreaths at the 7/7 memorial in Hyde Park on the 15th anniversary of the terror attack. British Transport Police Chief Constable Paul Crowther, City of London Police Commissioner Ian Dyson and Transport for London Commissioner Mike Brown were also among the group who paid tribute to the victims at 8.50am – the time the first bomb went off.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has joined the Metropolitan Police for a walkabout today, ahead of further easing of lockdown measures this weekend. Mr Khan warned Londoners that the opening of pubs tomorrow was a "new normal" and should not be treated like New Year's Eve or a "return to business as usual". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Prime Minister has said he plans to change advice on wearing face coverings in public places soon. Boris Johnson made the comments on a visit to meet staff of the London Ambulance Service, wearing..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01Published