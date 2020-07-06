Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 331 Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-Day Count As Total Countywide Grows To 5,364
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 331 Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-Day Count As Total Countywide Grows To 5,364

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 331 Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-Day Count As Total Countywide Grows To 5,364

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 331 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday, but the new cases come from more than 4,500 tests.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

LA County sets new record for daily coronavirus cases, health officials say

Los Angeles County saw a record 3,187 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily total since...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Government to make decision on Leicester lockdown [Video]

Government to make decision on Leicester lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed a decision on Leicester's lockdown will be made on Thursday. Tuesday marks two weeks of the localised lockdown, imposed due to the city's alarming..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
200 Jackson Employees Test Positive [Video]

200 Jackson Employees Test Positive

200 Jackson Health System employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:16Published
Butte County moves closer to being added onto state's COVID-19 watch list [Video]

Butte County moves closer to being added onto state's COVID-19 watch list

Butte County Public Health officials are warning residents that due to the recent spike in virus cases, it could be placed on the state's watch list at any moment.

Credit: KHSLPublished