|
|
|
|
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 331 Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-Day Count As Total Countywide Grows To 5,364
|
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Confirms 331 Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-Day Count As Total Countywide Grows To 5,364
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 331 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday, but the new cases come from more than 4,500 tests.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Los Angeles County saw a record 3,187 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily total since...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|