Huawei VP: The severity and speed of ban cause problems
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Huawei UK’s Jeremy Thompson believes one of the main reasons for the UK government's decision to remove Huawei from the 5G network build is due to American sanctions.

The vice president of the company added that this decision will likely result in an increased cost and lower performance.

Thompson added that the company does not take orders from the Chinese state.

Report by Browna.

