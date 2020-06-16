Global  
 

Arsenal v Liverpool Premier League match preview
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Arsenal v Liverpool Premier League match preview

Arsenal v Liverpool Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Arsenal’s Premier League match against champions Liverpool.The sides meet the the Emirates Stadium on July 15.

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp [Video]

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play rules is not a good day for football. .

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:21Published
Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football [Video]

Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the news that Manchester City's appeal against breaches of UEFA's FFP guidelines was successful

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home record

 Burnley end new champions Liverpool's hopes of completing the season with a 100% Premier League home record thanks to Jay Rodriguez's second-half equaliser.
BBC News

Liverpool skipper Henderson ruled out for season, says Klopp

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the rest of the Premier League champions' campaign after the midfielder sustained a knee injury in their..
WorldNews

José Mourinho targets Europa League after Tottenham edge past Arsenal

 Spurs on course to finish above rivals for fourth year in row Manager says ‘it would not be bad’ to win third Europa League José Mourinho said he wants to..
WorldNews
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback [Video]

Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback

Mourinho’s side had to beat the Gunners to stay in the race for Europa League qualification and they moved above their opponents thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute winner.Arsenal had taken an early lead through a superb Alexandre Lacazette strike, but a defensive error allowed Son Heung-min to level the tie less than three minutes later.The result lifts Spurs into eighth place, two points above Arsenal and into a position which would be enough for Europa League qualification if Manchester City are not allowed to compete in next season’s Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Alderweireld heads winner for Spurs in north London derby

 Toby Alderweireld heads the winner as Tottenham come from behind to beat Arsenal and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1: Arsenal: Toby Alderweireld heads winner as Spurs come from behind

 Toby Alderweireld heads the winner as Tottenham come from behind to beat Arsenal and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League.
BBC News

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's men look to cause a huge surprise in their bid to avoid the drop.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to bounce back from Saints setback

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his players learned a "hard lesson" as Southampton struck at the death to seal a point that prevented Manchester United climbing into..
WorldNews
Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else [Video]

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial turned the game around following Stuart Armstrong’s early opener, only for Obafemi to deny them victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Premier League predictions: Lawro v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe

 Mark Lawrenson takes on DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe to make predictions for this week's Premier League games.
BBC News

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser [Video]

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners looked on course for a fourth straight Premier League win after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring and the home side then created a string of chances to kill off the game. Instead they had to settle for a 1-1 draw as Vardy scored with six minutes remaining, soon after Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Nketiah.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal

An in-depth look at Manchester City's premier league clash at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Arsenal v Liverpool

BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Premier League game...
BBC Local News - Published


GunnersReddit

/r/Gunners ⚽️ Pre-Match Thread: Arsenal vs Liverpool (Premier League) https://t.co/SxOKOdDJVc 5 minutes ago

TottenhamNews

Spurs News Michael Owen makes Premier League predictions for Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal vs Liverpool https://t.co/0CN1ZhEv34 5 minutes ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Michael Owen makes predictions for Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal vs Liverpool #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/fIi63q2T7K 5 minutes ago

NewsLiverpool

Liverpool News Michael Owen makes Premier League predictions for Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal vs Liverpool https://t.co/lGn8v4jBen #lfc 15 minutes ago

simoney190

simoney190 RT @TrollFootball: FA calling Arsenal to come play their next Premier League match against Liverpool https://t.co/e4t5s8h6O9 19 minutes ago

Min72063893

Min RT @standardsport: Arsenal 🆚 Liverpool 📋 Team news 📲 Live ⏰ Kick-off 📺 TV 🆚 H2H 🎰 Betting 🎱 Prediction #️⃣ #ARSLIV Preview 👇 https://t.… 20 minutes ago

emeka6010

Emeka RT @IndyFootball: #AFC boss Mikel Arteta says some players are clocking up ‘crazy minutes’ since the restart https://t.co/SvAJvbDDUX 22 minutes ago

standardsport

standardsport Arsenal 🆚 Liverpool 📋 Team news 📲 Live ⏰ Kick-off 📺 TV 🆚 H2H 🎰 Betting 🎱 Prediction #️⃣ #ARSLIV Preview 👇 https://t.co/Lu6Ld1evpk 22 minutes ago


Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich [Video]

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich

In-depth match preview looking at Chelsea's Premier League clash against Norwich on July 14.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision [Video]

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision

Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester [Video]

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester

Eddie Howe declared Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation scrap “alive” after an astonishing second-half fightback shocked Champions League-chasing Leicester.Dominic Solanke ended his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published