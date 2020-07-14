Global  
 

Gov. Tom Wolf Signs 2 Police Reform Bills Into Law
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Gov. Tom Wolf Signs 2 Police Reform Bills Into Law
Governor Tom Wolf has signed two police reform bills into law.
queenymom

Susie Doty, Grandma #Impeached45thPresident RT @TheIntellNews: The measures mandate mental health and background checks for law enforcement and creates a database of police misconduct… 49 minutes ago

PaSenateDems

PaSenateDems Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf signed two bipartisan, bicameral police reform bills. We're excited to see these… https://t.co/3tu9Pd2jih 58 minutes ago

1ChicagoDave

David Ratliff 🐻 “The other law mandates mental health evaluations of officers and training on use of force, de-escalation and commu… https://t.co/CROO6NDgJk 1 hour ago

iamdrdenise

Denise Hampton RT @RebirthOfTheZ: It’s a good start! https://t.co/iNvGfJDkFK 3 hours ago

RebirthOfTheZ

Zenetta Maat It’s a good start! https://t.co/iNvGfJDkFK 4 hours ago

JenSequel1

Jen Sequel RT @GovernorsOffice: .@GovernorTomWolf today signed House bills 1841 and 1910, the first two pieces of legislation from the governor’s comp… 19 hours ago

CraftsmanKindly

The Kindly Craftsman RT @RED_IN_PA: Wolf signs two police reform bills https://t.co/FQ9WwmekZk 19 hours ago

CColpetzer

Cosette Copenhaver Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs a pair of police reform bills - CNN https://t.co/K6nE2kp9FN 20 hours ago


