Gov. Wolf Signs First George Floyd-Inspired Bills Into Law In Pennsylvania
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Gov. Wolf Signs First George Floyd-Inspired Bills Into Law In Pennsylvania

The first bills passed by Pennsylvania's Legislature in response to widespread protests over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota are now law with Gov.

Tom Wolf's signature; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

