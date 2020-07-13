Global  
 

First George Floyd-Inspired Bills Become Law In Pennsylvania
First George Floyd-Inspired Bills Become Law In Pennsylvania

First George Floyd-Inspired Bills Become Law In Pennsylvania

The first bills passed by Pennsylvania's Legislature in response to widespread protests over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

