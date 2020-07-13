First George Floyd-Inspired Bills Become Law In Pennsylvania
The first bills passed by Pennsylvania's Legislature in response to widespread protests over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.
Gov. Tom Wolf Signs 2 Police Reform Bills Into LawGovernor Tom Wolf has signed two police reform bills into law.
