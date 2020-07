Gemma Collins and James Argent split? Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:05s - Published 4 minutes ago Gemma Collins and James Argent split? Gemma Collins and James Argent split? The former 'TOWIE' stars have been in an on/off relationship for years, but Arg is now claimed to have told Gemma he wants to be in an "open relationship", after being inspired by Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who recently confirmed August Alsina's claims he had enjoyed a relationship with the 'Girls Trip' actress a few years ago while the married pair had briefly separated. A source told The Sun Online: A source told The Sun Online: 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources James Argent brands Gemma Collins 'fat f***' in brutal text before split Gemma has quit Instagram in the wake of the break-up, which saw the Only Way Is Essex star bombarded...

Tamworth Herald - Published 6 hours ago







Tweets about this Miscarriage Association RT @OK_Magazine: Inside Gemma and Arg's eight year on-off relationship as they split again https://t.co/5ILxHb0eQT 35 minutes ago OK! Magazine Inside Gemma and Arg's eight year on-off relationship as they split again https://t.co/5ILxHb0eQT 38 minutes ago Liam Eversedge RT @TheSunShowbiz: Inside Gemma and Arg's rollercoaster relationship as they split 'for good' https://t.co/6gWE4U0Jo4 38 minutes ago angela RT @TheSun: James Argent cruelly branded Gemma Collins 'a hippo' and 'fat f***' before split https://t.co/7NZkT4Q9UC 1 hour ago The Sun Showbiz Inside Gemma and Arg's rollercoaster relationship as they split 'for good' https://t.co/6gWE4U0Jo4 1 hour ago The Sun James Argent cruelly branded Gemma Collins 'a hippo' and 'fat f***' before split https://t.co/7NZkT4Q9UC 1 hour ago Satjinder James Argent branded Gemma Collins 'hippo' in savage texts before explosive split - Mirror Online https://t.co/pTRWOPKFoQ 2 hours ago englishkarina RT @TheSun: Gemma Collins dumps Arg after he tells her ‘I want an open relationship’ https://t.co/Z8t3KW1B1p https://t.co/bpRPv9o7UM 2 hours ago