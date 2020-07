Walmart Invests $1.2 Billion In India's Flipkart Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published 1 week ago Walmart Invests $1.2 Billion In India's Flipkart Walmart invests $1.2 billion in the Indian e-commerce business, Flipkart. The retailer acquired a majority stake in Flipkart two years ago. 0

