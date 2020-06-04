Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle delivers empowering speech to young women
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 08:53s - Published
Meghan Markle delivers empowering speech to young women

Meghan Markle delivers empowering speech to young women

Meghan Markle gave a keynote speech via webcam to more than 40,000 attendees of the Girl Up Leadership Summit.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan urges young women to challenge leaders to create positive change [Video]

Meghan urges young women to challenge leaders to create positive change

The Duchess of Sussex has issued a rallying cry to young women across the globe to “push” humanity in a “more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction”.Meghan gave the keynote speech..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published
Meghan Markle Delivers Emotional Speech About George Floyd's Death [Video]

Meghan Markle Delivers Emotional Speech About George Floyd's Death

As the world continues to learn, listen and take action in the fight against racism and police brutality, Meghan Markle is the latest to speak out about George Floyd's tragic death.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:57Published
Meghan Markle Delivers Commencement Speech To LA Alma Mater On George Floyd: ‘Absolutely Devastating’ [Video]

Meghan Markle Delivers Commencement Speech To LA Alma Mater On George Floyd: ‘Absolutely Devastating’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and a Los Angeles-native, posted Thursday a graduation speech to her former alma mater addressing the death of George Floyd. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:10Published