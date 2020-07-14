Global  
 

Olivia Newton-John Will Miss Kelly Preston
Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Olivia Newton-John Will Miss Kelly Preston
R.I.P.
Olivia Newton-John pays tribute to Kelly Preston and says her 'heart breaks' for John Travolta

'Kelly's light shines on in her beautiful children,' says actor
Independent - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicJust Jared


Kelly Preston: John Travolta's 'Grease' co-star Olivia Newton-John says her 'heart breaks' over the loss

Olivia Newton-John has reacted to the death of Kelly Preston, wife to the singer's former "Grease"...
FOXNews.com - Published


