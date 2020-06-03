Stocks gain despite profit plummet for banks

US stocks rose on Tuesday as investors weighed second-quarter earnings results for US banks against spiking coronavirus cases. JPMorgan gained after earnings beat Wall Street expectations. Wells Fargo slumped after reporting a loss and cutting its dividend. Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US, forcing states to rollback reopening plans and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic recession.
U.S. stocks rose Friday as a positive analysis on Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug to treat COVID-19 helped to soothe investor worries over a record rise in coronavirus cases in the United States. Fred Katayama reports.
Equity benchmark indices closed higher on Friday led by gains in PSU banks, metal and auto stocks amid uprise in Asian peers. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 307 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 34,287..
Equity parameters erased most of the intraday gains on Wednesday due to profit booking but ended in the positive territory as investors focused on the prospect that economies are re-opening across the..