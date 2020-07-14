Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Black Lives Matter movement is fantastic'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:36s - Published
'Black Lives Matter movement is fantastic'

'Black Lives Matter movement is fantastic'

Tiger Woods thinks the Black Lives Matter movement is 'fantastic and will help society to develop'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Charlize Theron Says Her Kids Have Become "Little Warriors" Amid Black Lives Matter Movement

Charlize Theron appeared on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show and discussed how she's talking...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •MediaiteNews24Belfast Telegraph


Linus Torvalds Approves Using New Inclusive Terminology For Linux Kernel

On July 04, 2020, Linux maintainer Dan Williams proposed new guidelines to replace non-inclusive...
Fossbytes - Published

Why are there so few ethnic minority MSPs?

MSPs have hit out at the lack of ethnic minority representation at Holyrood as the Black Lives Matter...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

brucejacksonjr6

Bruce Jackson Jr RT @JoshuaPotash: Massive Black Lives Matter protest today in Brighton, England. The movement simply refuses to stop. #BlackLivesMatterUK… 8 seconds ago

JoanDevizes

Red Joan RT @SocialistVoice: The Sir Keir Starmer effect: why young and BAME people are leaving the Labour Party Members are quitting after the La… 16 seconds ago

CulturedGrugg

Brrrrr RT @Bo0regaurd: If I was an academic this is the paper I’d write right now. Monkey see, Monkey do: a study of stochastic terrorism center… 48 seconds ago

TomNelson1949

thomas nelson RT @SerendipityDizl: I’ll tell you what: I’m on the side of a Black Lives Matter that doesn’t stay silent when a frigging 1-year old baby i… 49 seconds ago

aquawilki

DW..#I_STAND🇺🇸❌🇨🇦✝️🙏✡️ RT @SenatorLoeffler: The BLM organization is using the pursuit of social justice as an excuse to advocate for Marxist radicalism, tear this… 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Charlize Theron's been teaching her children about racial injustice [Video]

Charlize Theron's been teaching her children about racial injustice

Charlize Theron has been teaching her children about racial injustice amidst the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Kirk Franklin Says He's Hopeful For The Future Amid BLM Movement [Video]

Kirk Franklin Says He's Hopeful For The Future Amid BLM Movement

Kirk Franklin, otherwise known as the king of gospel music, opens up to ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about the Black Lives Matter movement, sharing that he's keeping a hopeful eye on the future for..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:52Published
JoJo Mason Gives Black Eyed Peas Song 'Where Is The Love?' A Country Twist [Video]

JoJo Mason Gives Black Eyed Peas Song 'Where Is The Love?' A Country Twist

The powerful 2003 Black Eyed Peas song "Where Is The Love?" now has a country twist thanks to JoJo Mason. While catching up with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the Canadian musician shares that he's..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:31Published