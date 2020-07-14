My Dog Stupid movie

My Dog Stupid movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Henri is a middle-aged writer with fading inspiration.

Feeling increasingly misunderstood by his family, he dreams of running away to start over again.

Yet when he discovers a bad-mannered dog in his garden, he decides to adopt him, starting an unexpected friendship that inevitably upsets Henri’s family and neighbors.

The bittersweet and moving comedy about love standing the test of time stars iconic real-life couple Charlotte Gainsbourg and Yvan Attal.

My Dog Stupid (Mon Chien Stupide) Directed by Yvan Attal Featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg In French with English Subtitles