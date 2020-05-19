Early results show Moderna vaccine is safe

Researchers working on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus have announced promising results in a very small drug trial. Biotech company Moderna said the first phase of trials for a COVID-19 vaccine was tested on 45 human volunteers. Early data shows eight of the volunteers developed a type of antibody that is associated with stopping the virus. The vaccine is still in it's still in early stages, but Dr. Fauci, noted that this result was not guaranteed. According to Business Insider, Dr.
A wave of late-day jitters hit the stock market on Tuesday, as investors focused on a report questioning early-stage trial results for a possible coronavirus vaccine. Conway G. Gittens has the market action.
The fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan organised 'yagna' in West Bengal's Asansol and prayed for his speedy recovery from COVID-19. One of his fan said, "We are upset that Amitabh ji has contracted the infection. We pray that everyone including him recovers soon." Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Later, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.
Mythbusters co-host Grant Imahara died on Monday at the age of 49. According to Gizmodo, Imahara reportedly died of a sudden brain aneurysm. The outpouring of grief over Imahara’s death on social media was immediate. There’s no indication yet that Imahara’s death was anything but a sudden tragedy, with no link to COVID-19. Both grieving friends and grateful viewers shared stories of how much he meant to them.