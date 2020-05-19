Global  
 

Early results show Moderna vaccine is safe
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Moderna's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday.

Libby Hogan reports.

Moderna's COVID vaccine candidate appears to be safe and provide some immunity, new data from early trial shows

 It's too early to say if the vaccine candidate can protect someone from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but early trials are encouraging.
Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021 [Video]

Sanofi eyes vaccine approval by early 2021

French drugmaker Sanofi expects to get approval for the potential coronavirus vaccine it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline by the first half of next year. Francis Maguire reports.

Dr. Fauci Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Possibility Of COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Dr. Fauci Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Possibility Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Researchers working on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus have announced promising results in a very small drug trial. Biotech company Moderna said the first phase of trials for a COVID-19 vaccine was tested on 45 human volunteers. Early data shows eight of the volunteers developed a type of antibody that is associated with stopping the virus. The vaccine is still in it's still in early stages, but Dr. Fauci, noted that this result was not guaranteed. According to Business Insider, Dr.

Wall Street drops as investors lose confidence [Video]

Wall Street drops as investors lose confidence

A wave of late-day jitters hit the stock market on Tuesday, as investors focused on a report questioning early-stage trial results for a possible coronavirus vaccine. Conway G. Gittens has the market action.

India's Zydus begins human trials for potential Covid-19 vaccine

 Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said on Wednesday it has started human studies for its potential Covid-19 vaccine. ​​ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine,..
Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19 [Video]

Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19

The fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan organised 'yagna' in West Bengal's Asansol and prayed for his speedy recovery from COVID-19. One of his fan said, "We are upset that Amitabh ji has contracted the infection. We pray that everyone including him recovers soon." Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Later, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.

Beloved Mythbusters Host Grant Imahara Dead At 49 [Video]

Beloved Mythbusters Host Grant Imahara Dead At 49

Mythbusters co-host Grant Imahara died on Monday at the age of 49. According to Gizmodo, Imahara reportedly died of a sudden brain aneurysm. The outpouring of grief over Imahara’s death on social media was immediate. There’s no indication yet that Imahara’s death was anything but a sudden tragedy, with no link to COVID-19. Both grieving friends and grateful viewers shared stories of how much he meant to them.

