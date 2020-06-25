How does the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine work?

Human trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed at the University of Oxford suggest it is safe and induces an immune response to Covid-19.Early results indicate the jab could provide double protection – generating an immune response which stimulates the body to produce both an antibody and T-cell response.But what does the vaccine do, how does it work, and what happens next?
The Duke of Cambridge has described the work being done in the UK to find a Covid-19 vaccine as "incredibly exciting" and "fascinating", before meeting "guinea pig" volunteers taking part in the University of Oxford trial. William, who said his family is proud of the ongoing efforts by researchers in Britain in the fight against coronavirus, took a trip to the Oxford Vaccine Group’s facility at the Churchill Hospital in the city on Wednesday. Wearing a mask, a protective coat and goggles for much of the visit, the future king toured the laboratory where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers.
There is good news regarding a leading coronavirus vaccine from The United Kingdom. Oxford University scientists say that their experimental vaccine produced a protective immune response in hundreds of..
Meet Sarah Gilbert who is the scientist leading efforts at Oxford University to develop a vaccine for the contagious Covid 19 disease. She is a vaccinologist, who along with her team of researchers at..