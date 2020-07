Moderna vaccine moves to phase 3

The new vaccine by Moderna is now in phase 3 and will test the effectiveness of the vacccine.

DEMOCRATS CRAFT A FINAL BILLTHEY CAN ALL AGREE ON *AND THATGETS THE WHITE HOUSE’S APPROVAL.WE COULD BE A BIG STEP CLOSER TOA COVID-19 VACCINE.THE WORLD’S LARGEST COVID-19VACCINE STUDY... JUST ENTEREDPHASE THREE.MODERNA AND THE NATIONALINSTITUTE OF ALLERGY ANDINFECTIOUS DISEASES DEVELOPEDTHE VACCINE.THE TRIAL WILL BE HAPPENING ATNEARLY 100 SITES AROUND THECOUNTRY.30-THOUSAND PEOPLE ARE TESTINGITA LARGE NUMBER OF DOCTORS SAYTHEY WILL HELP PUSH ’A’ VACCINEFORWARD."the size of the trial reallywill allow us to show howeffective they are.

And if weget this right with thecooperation of the people, andwe have the diversity that weneed then we can evaluate ifthis works for the people athighest risk.DOCTORS SAY TESTING IN A VARIETYOF AGES AND ETHNICITIES ISIMPORTANT.VOLUNTEERS WILL GET TWOINJECTIONS AND A PLACEBO ABOUT AMONTH APARTHE FIRST WOMAN TO GET THE SHOTIN THE PHASE-THREE TRIAL SAYSTHE OPPORTUNITY IS IMPORTANT."It is very exciting.

Um, I’mvery anxious about it.

I justhope that they’re really, reallygonna get good results.

Um, anda lot of people are doing a lotof different vaccine trials andthings are going on, but, um, I,I’ve been one, I feel so proud."PHASE ONE AND TWO WERE MOSTLYFOCUSED ON THE SAFETY OF THEVACCINE... ALONG WITH HOW THEBODY RES