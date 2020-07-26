Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sacramento Research Lab Welcomes First Vaccine Trial Participants For Moderna Study
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Sacramento Research Lab Welcomes First Vaccine Trial Participants For Moderna Study

Sacramento Research Lab Welcomes First Vaccine Trial Participants For Moderna Study

The first eight participants joined the Moderna phase three COVID-19 vaccine trial at Benchmark Research in Sacramento.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jkdanu

James Tan MBA Broker/ REALTOR -Bethany Real Estate Sacramento Research Lab Welcomes First Vaccine Trial Participants For Moderna Study https://t.co/ikDtqKzgVF https://t.co/l5mag5PAWV 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Moderna's COVID vaccine enters late-stage trial [Video]

Moderna's COVID vaccine enters late-stage trial

Moderna said on Monday it has started a U.S. government-backed late-stage trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the first to be implemented under the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Proposed COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First in U.S. to Reach Phase 3 Test Trials [Video]

Proposed COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First in U.S. to Reach Phase 3 Test Trials

A proposed coronavirus vaccine becomes the first in the U.S. to start phase three trials. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published
Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal [Video]

Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal

From India witnessing its highest recovery of patients in one day, to philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates commenting on production of a vaccine - here are the top news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:51Published