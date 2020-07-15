Global  
 

Moderna's Covid vaccine shows promise in early stage trials & more news | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:42s - Published
CBSE class 10th exam result declared, check yours on cbseresult.nic.in; Sachin Pilot says he is not joining BJP, he worked to bring Congress to Rajasthan; Congress Rajasthan in-charge says doors not shut for Sachin Pilot even now but he needs to admit his 'mistake'; Number game clears a little in Rajasthan after Assembly speaker sends notice to 19 rebel MLAs; J&K civilian with links to BJP abducted, search underway; Moderna phase 1 trials show Covid vaccine is effective and more news #Moderna #Vaccine #CBSEresult

Related videos from verified sources

Early Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine Show "Promise" [Video]

Early Trials For Coronavirus Vaccine Show "Promise"

A COVID-19 vaccine has been found to induce immune responses in some volunteers. The vaccine was developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health reports CNN. Immune responses were detected..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Tucson clinic part of Moderna's Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Trials [Video]

Tucson clinic part of Moderna's Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Quality of Life Medical and Research Center in Tucson will be one of 87 clinics nationwide conducting Phase 3 trials of Moderna's mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:47Published
Early results show Moderna vaccine is safe [Video]

Early results show Moderna vaccine is safe

Moderna's experimental vaccine for COVID-19 showed it was safe and provoked immune responses in all 45 healthy volunteers in an ongoing early-stage study, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. Libby..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published