Moderna's Covid vaccine shows promise in early stage trials & more news | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:42s - Published 4 minutes ago Moderna's Covid vaccine shows promise in early stage trials & more news | Oneindia News CBSE class 10th exam result declared, check yours on cbseresult.nic.in; Sachin Pilot says he is not joining BJP, he worked to bring Congress to Rajasthan; Congress Rajasthan in-charge says doors not shut for Sachin Pilot even now but he needs to admit his 'mistake'; Number game clears a little in Rajasthan after Assembly speaker sends notice to 19 rebel MLAs; J&K civilian with links to BJP abducted, search underway; Moderna phase 1 trials show Covid vaccine is effective and more news #Moderna #Vaccine #CBSEresult 0

