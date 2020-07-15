Global  
 

Knowledge alone is not enough, skill is needed: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on July 15.

The day marks the 5th anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission.

PM Modi said, "Some people always create confusion between knowledge and skill.

I say to them that you can read in books and watch on internet how to ride a cycle, this is knowledge but it doesn't guarantee you will be able to ride a cycle." "To actually ride a cycle, you need skill." he added.

