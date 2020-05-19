Global  
 

Study: Masks led to drop in coronavirus infections in hospitals
Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:15s
Study: Masks led to drop in coronavirus infections in hospitals

Study: Masks led to drop in coronavirus infections in hospitals

There's a new push to get people to wear face masks amid an urgent warning from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

US sees new shortage of PPEs as COVID-19 infections rise, hospitalisations climb

Healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States have once...
Mid-Day


