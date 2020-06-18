Mass General Brigham Study: Masks Helped Stop Coronavirus Spread In Hospitals
Face masks played a big role in reducing coronavirus infections in hospitals, a new study finds.
Study: Masks led to drop in coronavirus infections in hospitalsThere's a new push to get people to wear face masks amid an urgent warning from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
