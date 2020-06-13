Global  
 

Azerbaijan protesters back army after clashes
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Azerbaijan protesters back army after clashes

Azerbaijan protesters back army after clashes

Riot police use water cannon to disperse Azerbaijani protesters during a rally in support of the army.

