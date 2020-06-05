Global  
 

RIL AGM 2020: 'Reliance achieved net debt free balance sheet', says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani during Annual General Meeting 2020 announced that company has achieved net debt free balance sheet.

"In last year's AGM speech, I shared my goals of growing through partnership and achieve net debt free balance sheet, I am happy to announce we achieved that," said Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. "Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, this will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India. This will be ready for trial as a soon as 5G specturm is available and can be ready for field deployment next year," said Mukesh Ambani at 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15.

How investments in tech are helping Asia's richest man diversify his business

 For decades, Mukesh Ambani’s empire has been supported by the energy flank he inherited from his father. But when Mr Ambani faces shareholders at Reliance..
Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is worth $68.4 billion. Business Insider says he's the richest person in India and all of Asia. What do we know about him? Ambani is the chairman and largest shareholder of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries. He is almost four times richer than the second-richest person in India. He and his family live in a 27-story skyscraper in Mumbai that cost an estimated $1 billion to build. Ambani gets approximately $31,202 richer every minute.

Equity benchmark indices traded over one per cent higher during early hours on July 15 tracking positive global trends with gains led by IT and financials stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 536 points or 1.49 per cent at 36,569 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 157 points or 1.48 per cent at 10,757. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT up by 3.1 per cent, private bank by 1.7 per cent and financial service by 1.2 per cent. Shares of Reliance Industries moved up by 1.52 per cent to Rs 1,945.80 per share ahead of its annual general meeting this afternoon.

Mukesh Ambani world's 7th richest, overtakes Warren Buffet

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani has become the seventh richest person in the world...
Equity benchmark indices advanced by 1.5 per cent on Friday led by gains in Reliance Industries which become net debt-free ahead of its March 2021 target. The BSE S-P Sensex was up by 524 points or..

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on June 08 due to heavy buying in banking, financial and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 515 points or 1.5 per cent at..

Equity benchmark indices edged higher during early hours on Friday due to gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 117 points or 0.34..

