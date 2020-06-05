RIL AGM 2020: 'Reliance achieved net debt free balance sheet', says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. "Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, this will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India. This will be ready for trial as a soon as 5G specturm is available and can be ready for field deployment next year," said Mukesh Ambani at 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15.
Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is worth $68.4 billion. Business Insider says he's the richest person in India and all of Asia. What do we know about him? Ambani is the chairman and largest shareholder of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries. He is almost four times richer than the second-richest person in India. He and his family live in a 27-story skyscraper in Mumbai that cost an estimated $1 billion to build. Ambani gets approximately $31,202 richer every minute.
Equity benchmark indices traded over one per cent higher during early hours on July 15 tracking positive global trends with gains led by IT and financials stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 536 points or 1.49 per cent at 36,569 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 157 points or 1.48 per cent at 10,757. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT up by 3.1 per cent, private bank by 1.7 per cent and financial service by 1.2 per cent. Shares of Reliance Industries moved up by 1.52 per cent to Rs 1,945.80 per share ahead of its annual general meeting this afternoon.
