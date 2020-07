RIL AGM 2020: Jio has developed 5G solutions from scratch, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance on Wednesday announced that it has developed 5G telecom solutions.

Speaking at the annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance head Mukesh Ambani said Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch.

It will be ready for trials as soon as the 5G spectrum is available, Ambani added.

Reliance held its first-ever virtual AGM on Wednesday.

Watch the full video for more details.