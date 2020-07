Mukesh Ambani's Made in India 5G: What is needed to build it? | Oneindia News

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio will build a 5G solution for India from scratch.

This announcement comes even as there's already a race world over to see which country will have the best 5G network.

What goes into building a 5G network?

And what can 5G enable?

