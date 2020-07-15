ower outage impacting residents in South Utica

Global  
 

Video Credit: WKTV
In south utica were without power overnight... some still are.

We've received a number of calls overnight into our newsroom of people saying they had no power.

At midnight.... national grid reported 285 customers were without power.

By one this morning.... 43 people are said to still be without power on prospect street.

Our cameras caught national grid crews working to get the issue fixed.

At this point... it's still unclear what caused the outage.

We'll stay on the story.

