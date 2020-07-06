Bubonic plague very treatable if caught in time

FOR THE BUBONIC PLAGUE.IT WAS THE WORLD'S DEADLIESTPANDEMIC BACK IN THE 6THCENTURY.NOW - WITH MODERN MEDICINE -IT'S FAIRLY EASY TO TREAT IFIT'S CAUGHT EARLY ENOUGH.HOWEVER--FOUR PEOPLE DIED FROMBUBONIC PLAGUE IN 2015 IN THEU-S.THE DISEASE CAN BE TRANSMITTEDFROM ANIMALS TO HUMANS.SYMPTOMS INCLUDE PAINFUL,SWOLLEN LYMPH NODES, FEVER,CHILLS, AND BLOODY COUGHING.(GUH-LANE) GHISLAINE MAXWELL
Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials China officials reported that the herdsman was stable and receiving treatment for infection in a Bayannur hospital. Plague-prevention..
while the Covid-19 horror still haunts China, it stares at another potential danger. A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according..