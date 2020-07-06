Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bubonic plague very treatable if caught in time
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Bubonic plague very treatable if caught in time

Bubonic plague very treatable if caught in time

Officials in Colorado say a squirrel has tested positive for the Bubonic plague, the world's deadliest pandemic back in the 6th century.

With modern medicine, it's fairly easy to treat if caught in time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FOR THE BUBONIC PLAGUE.IT WAS THE WORLD'S DEADLIESTPANDEMIC BACK IN THE 6THCENTURY.NOW - WITH MODERN MEDICINE -IT'S FAIRLY EASY TO TREAT IFIT'S CAUGHT EARLY ENOUGH.HOWEVER--FOUR PEOPLE DIED FROMBUBONIC PLAGUE IN 2015 IN THEU-S.THE DISEASE CAN BE TRANSMITTEDFROM ANIMALS TO HUMANS.SYMPTOMS INCLUDE PAINFUL,SWOLLEN LYMPH NODES, FEVER,CHILLS, AND BLOODY COUGHING.(GUH-LANE) GHISLAINE MAXWELL




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LauraJMG

Mixon wears a damn mask @oldscout @CChrisrose @veohongs Yep, here in NM we typically get a few dozen cases a year. The pneumonic form is de… https://t.co/GaBPpaOsy3 38 minutes ago

tketkr

B-603 RT @SpeechlessMJJ16: Um...pretty sure this is one of the states where the Bubonic Plague has been known to be found. And it is mostly ver… 2 hours ago

SpeechlessMJJ16

Blues Away Um...pretty sure this is one of the states where the Bubonic Plague has been known to be found. And it is mostly… https://t.co/H2sHmjR1eZ 2 hours ago

briancarrickna1

Brian O Reilly RT @Care2much18: I was downplaying bubonic plague recently, and while it is very treatable when caught early these days, it's still fatal w… 5 hours ago

Care2much18

Danny Boy I was downplaying bubonic plague recently, and while it is very treatable when caught early these days, it's still… https://t.co/a9AIGjSzZS 6 hours ago

politicalpower9

Isaac Asimov's Ghost @Lady_Star_Gem @Acyn I am usually very hesitant to say this, but this is pure media scare tactics. Bubonic plague… https://t.co/Xe5gQCnvZv 8 hours ago

RickyTheVega

Ricardo @spacecowbot I feel theyre trying to fear monger because apparently the bubonic plague is also very treatable 9 hours ago

RadicaleDreamer

Josh Can news sites stop trying to get clicks by saying stupid***about bubonic plague cases during this pandemic to t… https://t.co/fCJmX3z6DE 11 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Oh, That's Just Great. Bubonic Plague Cases ID'd In Mongolia [Video]

Oh, That's Just Great. Bubonic Plague Cases ID'd In Mongolia

As if a global pandemic of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 weren't enough, Gizmodo reports the bubonic plague has reared its nasty head once again. Sunday, officials from Inner Mongolia revealed a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials [Video]

Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials

Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials China officials reported that the herdsman was stable and receiving treatment for infection in a Bayannur hospital. Plague-prevention..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published
Bubonic plague: China reports suspected case of 'black death' plague, sounds alert | Oneindia News [Video]

Bubonic plague: China reports suspected case of 'black death' plague, sounds alert | Oneindia News

while the Covid-19 horror still haunts China, it stares at another potential danger. A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:27Published