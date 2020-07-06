Bubonic plague very treatable if caught in time

FOR THE BUBONIC PLAGUE.IT WAS THE WORLD'S DEADLIESTPANDEMIC BACK IN THE 6THCENTURY.NOW - WITH MODERN MEDICINE -IT'S FAIRLY EASY TO TREAT IFIT'S CAUGHT EARLY ENOUGH.HOWEVER--FOUR PEOPLE DIED FROMBUBONIC PLAGUE IN 2015 IN THEU-S.THE DISEASE CAN BE TRANSMITTEDFROM ANIMALS TO HUMANS.SYMPTOMS INCLUDE PAINFUL,SWOLLEN LYMPH NODES, FEVER,CHILLS, AND BLOODY COUGHING.(GUH-LANE) GHISLAINE MAXWELL

With modern medicine, it's fairly easy to treat if caught in time.

Officials in Colorado say a squirrel has tested positive for the Bubonic plague, the world's deadliest pandemic back in the 6th century.