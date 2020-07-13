Premier League MW37 Preview Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:29s - Published 2 minutes ago Premier League MW37 Preview We look ahead to some of the key stats ahead of matchweek 30 in the Premier League where Jose Mourinho's Tottenham host Manchester United and Liverpool travel to Everton for an MNF Merseyside derby. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Everton v Aston Villa BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday's...

BBC Local News - Published 4 hours ago



Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday's Premier League game...

BBC Local News - Published 2 hours ago



Leicester City v Sheffield United BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday's...

BBC Local News - Published 2 hours ago







Tweets about this