Disneyland Paris Reopens Following 4-Month Shutdown Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Disneyland Paris Reopens Following 4-Month Shutdown Disneyland Paris reopens today following a four-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move comes just a day after Hong Kong Disneyland was shuttered again amid rising COVID-19 cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Tokyo Disneyland Reopens After Four-Month Shutdown



Tokyo's Disneyland park reopens after a four-month shutdown due to the coronavirus. The park restrictions include visitors being required to schedule an appointment to enter. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:24 Published 2 weeks ago